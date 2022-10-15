(WWLP) – There is an increase of tourists traveling around New England as the leaf-peeping season is underway.
It’s expected that we should reach the peak in the next week or so and tourists will be looking for a place to stop along the way. Massachusetts has 41 restaurants that made the top 100 list out of the six New England states including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.
A complete list of Yelp’s “Top 100” New England restaurants of 2022 can be found at the site’s blog.
- #8 Branches Grill and Cafe, Chatham, Massachusetts
- #9 Ciao! Pizza and Pasta, Chelsea, Massachusetts
- #12 Lili’s Restaurant, Amherst, Massachusetts
- #11 The Baker, New Bedford, Massachusetts
- #16 Pruller Restaurant, Marlborough, Massachusetts
- #18 Shawarma Palace, Worcester, Massachusetts
- #21. Cafe Bonjour, Boston, Massachusetts
- #22. Volo Craft Pizza, Swampscott, Massachusetts
- #23. Tasty Dumplings, Lowell, Massachusetts
- #24. NOLA Cajun Kitchen, West Boylston, Massachusetts
- #25. Adea’s Mediterranean Kitchen, Salem, Massachusetts
- #27. Fatima’s Cafe, Worcester, Massachusetts
- #32. Settler, Salem, Massachusetts
- #34. Taqueria El Amigo, Waltham, Massachusetts
- #36. K Restaurant, Peabody, Massachusetts
- #39. The Pawnee House, Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts
- #42. Two Rivers Burrito, Westfield, Massachusetts
- #44. Ann & Fran’s Kitchen, West Yarmouth, Massachusetts
- #45. Billy’s Sub Shop, Boston, Massachusetts
- #51. Bayberry Cafe, Woburn, Massachusetts
- #52. Isabella’s, Boston, Massachusetts
- #53. Yume Ga Arukara, Cambridge, Massachusetts
- #54. Pita Pockets – Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts
- #59. Sweet Rose Cafe, Fall River, Massachusetts
- #61. Little Pecan Bistro, Boston, Massachusetts
- #62. Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, Massachusetts
- #65. Himalayan Kitchen, Somerville, Massachusetts
- #66. Joy Bowl Poke, Springfield, Massachusetts
- #69. Smack Noodle, Maynard, Massachusetts
- #71. Hillside GriIl, Northborough, Massachusetts
- #74. The Metro Bistrot, Southbridge, Massachusetts
- #78. ChezCasa, Salem, Massachusetts
- #80. YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen, Torrington, Connecticut
- #82. Belmont Vegetarian, Worcester, Massachusetts
- #84. The Barking Claw, Falmouth, Massachusetts
- #85. Sunny Side Up Breakfast and Lunch, West Springfield, Massachusetts
- #87. Vinal Bakery, Somerville, Massachusetts
- #93. Carmelina’s, Boston, Massachusetts
- #95. Island Cafe & GrIll, Hyannis, Massachusetts
- #96. Cornish Pasty, Boston, Massachusetts
- #100. Manoa Poké Shop, Somerville, Massachusetts
Connecticut restaurants that made the top 100 list:
- #2. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana – New Haven
- #6. Salute – Hartford
- #15. The Tasty Yolk – Bridgeport
- #20. The Dilly Duck Shop – Norwalk
- #28. Layla’s Falafel – Stamford
- #46. Norm’s Diner – Groton
- #47. Los Garcia Mexican Fusion – Waterbury
- #48. Mama Chow – Southport
- #55. Tangiers International – Hartford
- #58. Teff Eritrean & Ethiopian Cuisine – Stamford
- #60. Andes International Gourmet Deli – New Haven
- #70. Chicho’s Cocina – Stamford
- #72. Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food – New Haven
- #73. Himalaya Café – Old Saybrook
- #77. Twisted Italian Café – Hartford
- #80. YiaYia’s Greek Kitchen – Torrington
- #86. Mosaico Cuisine – Branford
- #89. Rawa – New Haven
- #90. Crazy Greek – Plantsville
- #91. Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill – Fairfield
- #92. Domenick & Pia Pizzerla – Waterbury
In total, 21 Connecticut restaurants made the list.
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the New England restaurants on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.