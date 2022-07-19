BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department found a woman’s body in a car on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Her death appeared to be suspicious, so officers asked for help from the Vermont State Police.

A joint investigation was launched and is in its early stages. The investigation includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and Field Force Division, along with the Brattleboro Police Department.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Her identity will be released following further investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at (802) 772-4600, or the Brattleboro Police Department at (802) 257-7950. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

No further information was available as of Tuesday morning. Vermont State Police has said they will provide updates as the investigation continues.