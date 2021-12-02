Bringing popular memes to life: Chipotle releases Cilantro Soap

CARLE PLACE, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: A general view of the Chipotle sign as photographed on March 20, 2020 in Carle Place, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(WWTI) — A popular meme can now be purchased just in time to be gifted as a funny stocking stuffer.

On December 2, Chipotle Mexican Grill launched its Cilantro Soap, which is now available for purchase on its website while supplies last.

This “weird” combination is based on a meme that has been trending in recent years: the genetic trait that causes individuals to taste soap while eating cilantro. According to data, roughly 4 to 14% of the population has this genetic trait.

As Chipotle offers several menu items that contain cilantro, including its cilantro rice, pico de Gallo and more, it has been debated by fans on social media over the past few years.

“Our Cilantro Soap plays into a larger trend of turning digital moments into real-life experiences,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. “Every Chipotle fan, regardless of which side of the great cilantro debate they’re on, can appreciate this fan-inspired gift.”

In response, Chipotle has also addressed the cilantro debate in social media posts. The brand also posted a mock Cilantro Soap package back in August, which inspired the launch of the real product.

A moment of silence for the people who think cilantro tastes like soap. — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 4, 2019

Chipotle also is offering an exclusive Cilantro Lover badge for rewards members. From December 2 to December 8 this badge can be collected by ordering one menu item made with cilantro.

The brand has also launched its Holiday Goods. This includes new natural avocado-dyed items and branded apparel. All profits from the Chipotle Goods collection go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.