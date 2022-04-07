NEW YORK (PIX11) — A large police presence at the Brooklyn Bridge temporarily shut down two lanes of traffic during the peak rush hour commute on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told PIX11 News a man scaled the suspension cables of the Brooklyn Bridge. Members of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit were able to talk to the man and he descended the bridge on his own. He was placed in police custody and taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Two lanes on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge were closed around 7:30 a.m., the NYPD tweeted. Police warned of traffic and delays in the area as a result of a police investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m., however, commuters were faced with residual delays.

The north and south ramps from the FDR Drive to the Brooklyn Bridge were also temporarily closed during the investigation. They have since reopened.