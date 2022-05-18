Editors Note: The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 PM and will show in the player above when it begins.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WETM) – The Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak will be holding a press conference at 1:30 PM today to discuss some of the previous history of the man that is charged in the Buffalo Tops mass shooting.

In a press release yesterday, Korchak, relayed that the thoughts and prayers of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office were with the people of Buffalo and the families of the victims of the senseless mass shooting on Saturday.

He stated that he had reached out to the Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to offer assistance in any way needed with this criminal prosecution. He did note that he is limited on what he is able to discuss, however, he would like to set the record straight on false information that has been fed to the media.

He also did say that he could not discuss the facts of the current investigation.