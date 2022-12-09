Burlington, VT – Burlington Police announced an arrest in a deadly stabbing from this past weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington appeared in court Friday to be arraigned on charges of second-degree murder.

Von Simmonds at his arraignment in Chittenden County Criminal Court Friday, Dec. 9

Police say Simmonds stabbed 41 year old Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street in Burlington. According to the affidavit, Simmonds was among two groups of men who got into a fight around 3 a.m. Police say surveillance video shows Sharrif getting in between the two groups in an effort to break up the fight. Officer say Simmonds went behind the counter and grabbed and is seen stabbing Shariff in the chest. Shariff was stabbed through the lung and heart and died at the hospital.

Von Simmonds was arrested Thursday at ANEW Place, a transitional housing shelter in Burlington’s Old North End. In court, Simmonds pleaded not guilty. He is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility without bail pending further hearings.