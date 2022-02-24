UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking for public assistance with a robbery investigation after a local business owner in Utica was assaulted by two men.

Around 4:20 pm on Wednesday, February 23rd, units the UPD responded to an insurance business on the 1000 block of Mohawk Street. The victim told police that two men allegedly entered his business and began a seemingly normal and friendly conversation about the nature of his business and about becoming customers.

The victim then claims that after several minutes, the conversation ended, and everyone stood to leave when suddenly one of the men took out pepper spray and sprayed him in the face. The two men then allegedly proceeded to punch the victim until he fell to the ground.

After the attack, they allegedly went through the victim’s desk drawers and ultimately stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division have been assigned to the case and are looking for any Ring Video or other video surveillance that may be in the immediate vicinity.

If you have information about the incident, you can make an anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, or you can contact CID at 315 223 3510, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.