Calling an ambulance will not get you into the ER faster

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It’s been tough traveling for people in the Capital Region over the past 24 hours, this is also true for EMS. One local ambulance service said they brought in extra staff to assist, and another is encouraging people not to call 911 with non-emergencies.

People with cold, COVID, or flu symptoms should think twice before calling EMS, the dispatch supervisor at Empire Ambulance said. He stressed the importance of calling a doctor or visiting urgent care rather than calling 911.

They have been encouraging people with non-emergency health issues to refrain from using EMS, but he said many people are under the impression that they will get seen faster in the emergency room if they are brought in by ambulance. This is the wrong assumption.

“The reality is that all patients are properly triaged when they arrive at the hospital and all patients are prioritized according to their condition regardless of their mode of arrival. Our local hospitals do a good job with this,” said Rotterdam EMS Executive Director and Chief, Dean Romano.

The dispatch supervisor at Empire Ambulance said employees have had a difficult time getting to work. Rotterdam EMS said there have seen staffing challenges but are currently fully staffed. They’ve brought on extra staff during the storm to help account for slower travel times and potentially increased call volume.

“I think that the weather complicates EMS operations as a whole,” Romano said. “However, being in upstate N.Y., we know that inclement weather is going to happen, we plan for it, and deal with it as it comes.”

Empire Ambulance said they have suspended their ambulette service as they continue responding to emergency calls because it’s difficult for drivers to push patients in a wheelchair through the ice and snow. They suggest that homeowners keep sidewalks and walkways clear when possible, so EMS workers have a clear path when they arrive. They also suggest making sure that house numbers are cleared off so that they are visible from the road.