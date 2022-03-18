CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Cazenovia man, who is also a bus driver was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with female passengers.

On March 1st, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer with the Cazenovia School District received a complaint that 68-year-old Mark Macera of Cazenovia had allegedly inappropriately touched two female passengers under his supervision. This contact allegedly happened over several months.

Macera was suspended from his duties for several months pending an investigation into the allegations and on March 17th, he was arrested for the following:

Two counts each of Forcible touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Macera was processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Village of Cazenovia Court on Wednesday, April 6th.