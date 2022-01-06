Clarkson University to require booster shots for students, employees

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 booster shots will be required on the Clarkson University campus.

In an announcement prior to Clarkson University’s winter break, Clarkson’s COVID-19 response team confirmed that booster shots will be required for all to return to campus in mid-January for the 2022 Spring Semester.

These requirements follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention timelines based on which initial COVID-19 vaccine an individual received, and the person’s age.

According to Clarkson, this policy was enacted as booster shots for COVID-19 are now required in order to be considered fully vaccinated. Clarkson previously required all students and employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated prior to the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

Students and staff will also be required to submit a negative COVID test prior to returning to campus in January. Specifically, a PCR test must be completed no more than 72 hours before returning to campus or an antigen test no more than 24 hours prior.

Clarkson plans to prohibit students from entering residence halls, classes or participating in co-curricular/extra-curricular activities if a negative test result is not submitted.

Those who had a positive COVID-19 test within 90 days of returning, will be required to submit a public health authorization form.

Clarkson University also confirmed it will continue to follow proactive measures with masks, social distancing and proper hygiene on campus. The University will also continue its surveillance testing throughout the Spring 2022 semester.