UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department (UPD) and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have announced the Buckle-Up New York (BUNY) and ‘Click It or Ticket’ Event from May 23rd through June 5th.

During the holiday season, police will be putting an extra focus on seatbelt and driving safety. Data from the NHTSA shows that in 2020, 10,893 people were killed from not wearing their seatbelts during vehicle crashes in the United States and 58% were killed between the hours of 6:00 pm – 5:59 am.

With Memorial Day coming up, the focus of the campaign will be to raise awareness about this data and police say they will be taking a “no-excuse” approach when it comes to enforcing the law and writing citations.

NHTSA Statistics:

Almost twice as many males were killed in crashes as compared to females, with lower belt use rates

Of the males killed in crashes in 2020, more than half (55%) were unrestrained. For females killed in crashes, 43% were not buckled up.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.