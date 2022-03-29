UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – CNY Drones and the SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s student technology clubs have announced that they will be holding the first-ever ‘U.S. Drone Soccer Championship Showcase’ on Sunday, April 3rd, and are inviting local middle and high school STEM educators, student clubs, and afterschool initiatives throughout New York State to attend.

Drone soccer uses remote-controlled hobby quadcopters enclosed in a protective plastic sphere, which must be flown into a floating goal to score. Those who register to attend will be able to see the action up close as teams compete in a demonstration of the CNY Drone program information, equipment requirements, team formation, and league development.

The event is scheduled for April 3rd from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm in Wildcat Field House located at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica. It is a pre-registration/invitation-only event. Students ages 12 to 18 must be registered by an attending teacher, club advisor, or coach.

For more information, you can visit the CNY Drones Soccer website, or you can contact Lisa Payne, CNY Drones Administrator, at 315-292-2002.