(WWLP) – In honor of Earth Day this year, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast announced Thursday the introduction of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) bottles, part of company’s progress towards its ‘World Without Waste’ goals.

The new bottles will help create and sustain a circular economy, to help ensure that plastic waste is being recycled and reused. Less energy and fewer greenhouse gases emit from rPET bottles, than bottles comprised of virgin petroleum-based sources.

According to Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, this innovation contributes to two of Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste goals, an initiative to address global challenges of packaging waste and climate change through effective systemic changes.

Goals include:

Use 50% recycled content in Coca-Cola packaging by 2030

Reduce Coca-Cola’s use of virgin plastics derived from non-renewable sources by a cumulative 3 million metric tongs by 2025

“At Coke Northeast, we recognize that we have a responsibility to help solve the global plastic packaging waste crisis,” said Susannah Smith, Senior Director of Public Affairs & Communications. “As a leader in the beverage industry, we need to act as a model for responsible behavior with regard to sustainability and to help reduce plastic waste globally. Together with our partners from The Coca-Cola Company, we are proud to launch this new line within the Northeast market.”

The 100% rPET bottles in market include (20-ounce bottles throughout New England and upstate New York):

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke Zero

Vanilla Coke

Cherry Vanilla Coke

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

DASANI (20-ounce and 1-liter bottles nationwide)

New bottles are available for purchase throughout the Northeast and can be found anywhere you purchase Coca-Cola beverages.

For more information about the rPET bottle introduction and Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast’s environmental initiatives, please visit their website.