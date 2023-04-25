(WWLP) – In honor of Earth Day this year, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast announced Thursday the introduction of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) bottles, part of company’s progress towards its ‘World Without Waste’ goals.
The new bottles will help create and sustain a circular economy, to help ensure that plastic waste is being recycled and reused. Less energy and fewer greenhouse gases emit from rPET bottles, than bottles comprised of virgin petroleum-based sources.
According to Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, this innovation contributes to two of Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste goals, an initiative to address global challenges of packaging waste and climate change through effective systemic changes.
Goals include:
- Use 50% recycled content in Coca-Cola packaging by 2030
- Reduce Coca-Cola’s use of virgin plastics derived from non-renewable sources by a cumulative 3 million metric tongs by 2025
“At Coke Northeast, we recognize that we have a responsibility to help solve the global plastic packaging waste crisis,” said Susannah Smith, Senior Director of Public Affairs & Communications. “As a leader in the beverage industry, we need to act as a model for responsible behavior with regard to sustainability and to help reduce plastic waste globally. Together with our partners from The Coca-Cola Company, we are proud to launch this new line within the Northeast market.”
The 100% rPET bottles in market include (20-ounce bottles throughout New England and upstate New York):
- Coca-Cola
- Diet Coke
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar
- Cherry Coke
- Cherry Coke Zero
- Vanilla Coke
- Cherry Vanilla Coke
- Caffeine Free Diet Coke
- DASANI (20-ounce and 1-liter bottles nationwide)
New bottles are available for purchase throughout the Northeast and can be found anywhere you purchase Coca-Cola beverages.
For more information about the rPET bottle introduction and Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast’s environmental initiatives, please visit their website.