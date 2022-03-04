CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Temperatures plummet on Thursday night and, with the wind factored in, it will feel as cold as -5° to -15°F Friday morning. Temperatures top out near 30°F in Utica Friday afternoon and will get about 10 degrees warmer on Saturday.

The big warmup occurs on Sunday with temperatures surging into the 60s with scattered showers but some sun in between. Snowpack will rapidly melt during this time and rivers and creeks will need to be monitored into the early part of next week.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!