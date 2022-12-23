ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are many ways to celebrate on New Year’s Day. For some, it’s a time to take a load off, or recover from a night of revelry. For others, the best way to say “hello” to the new year is by getting up high and seeing the world below.
On Sunday, Jan. 1, The Department of Environmental Conservation is set to host “First Day Hikes” across the Adirondacks. The annual pilgrimage serves as a chance to appreciate nature as a new year begins. All of the hikes being held range between 1.5 and 5.5 miles.
“The diverse and mountainous terrain of the Adirondacks lends itself to a variety of excellent First Day Hikes,” said Joe Zalewski, DEC Region 5 Director. “We are grateful to our partners at the Glens Falls Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, Paul Smith’s College Visitor’s Interpretive Center, and the SUNY College of Environment Science and Forestry Adirondack Interpretive Center for joining us in leading hikes and providing exceptional outdoor experiences for this year’s First Day hikers.”
Hikes are happening all across the Adirondacks. Registration is required, and group sizes are limited. Hikes include:
- Prospect Mountain
- 9 a.m. start time
- Guided by DEC staff
- 1.5-mile hike up 1,630 feet
- Trailhead: Smith Street, village of Lake George
- 20-person limit
- Registration: Ben Thomas, benhamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov with “First Day Hike in subject line, or (518) 623-1268
- Moxham Mountain
- 9 a.m. start time
- Guided by Adirondack Mountain Club
- 5.5-mile hike up 1,500 feet
- Group will meet at Edit 21 Park and Ride off the Northway in Lake George
- 14-person limit
- Registration: smackey33@verizon.net or (518) 338-8173
- Hadley Mountain
- 9:45 a.m. start time
- Guided by Adirondack Mountain Club
- 3.5-mile hike, beginner-friendly
- Trailhead on Tower Road in Hadley
- 13-person limit
- Registration: Megan at megan@adk.org
- Heron Marsh Trail
- 10 a.m. – noon
- Guided by Paul Smith’s Visitor’s Interpretive Center
- 3-mile looping walk
- Heron Marsh
- 20-person limit
- Registration: Paul Smith’s website
- Camp Santanoni Historic Area
- 9 a.m.
- Guided by SUNY ESF Adirondack Interpretive Center
- 5-mile walk
- Camp Santanoni Historic Area, Route 28N, Newcomb
- 50-person limit
- Registration: Email aic@esf.edu
Cold weather preparation is strongly recommended for every hike on the list. Hikers should come with layered clothing, additional layers, water, snacks, sunglasses, hats, gloves and insulated footwear. Traction devices may also be needed on mountainous terrain.