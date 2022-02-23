HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik made her first trip to Otsego County today since it was added into New York’s 21st District. She spoke with small business owners at Andela Products, an equipment supplier, and Ruby Lake, a glass manufacturer.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. They are the economic engine of Upstate New York and really across the country. They are the economic engine in the United States of America.” – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

Congresswoman Stefanik says the main concern is labor shortages.

“With any small business, any manufacturer, they struggle to fill positions that are open. I think we need to make sure that the incentive is getting folks back to work.” – Elise Stefanik

The congresswoman says that the labor shortage could have been addressed by getting rid of the unemployment assistance earlier. Looking to the future, Stefanik says the focus needs to be on workforce development.

“You do not need a college degree, it’s not a one-size-fits-all. We ought to be teaching the skills in middle school and high school and really working with our BOCES programs to develop that pipeline for really good-paying jobs in the community.” – Elise Stefanik

Stefanik says the main goal is to make it easier for small businesses to grow and hire employees.

“Whether it’s their facilities, whether it’s the USDA rural grants, they did a great job researching the information. I always view it as my office’s job to be the advocate for small businesses, to help present resources that are available to support economic growth in our community.” – Elise Stefanik