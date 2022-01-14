Dangerous wind chills begin Friday, snowstorm hits CNY starting Sunday night

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Light rain and snow showers are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning in CNY. Just a dusting of snow accumulates if any. An Arctic airmass then surges into NY throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures start in the teens and 20s but will fall into the single digits in the evening. Gusty winds will create sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon.

Late Friday night/early Saturday morning wind chill temperatures will range from -25° to -45° across Central New York. Under these conditions, frostbite is possible in less than 30 minutes. Wind chill warnings will be in effect from 7 PM Friday through at least 1 PM on Saturday.

Highs are only in the single digits on Saturday and Saturday night will be almost as cold as the previous night though not as windy. Other than the brutal cold, the weekend looks quiet with plenty of sunshine.

A snowstorm will impact the area Sunday night and Monday (MLK Jr. Day). Enough snow will fall to impact travel, but it is too soon to know just how much will pile up. By Friday afternoon, we will have a better idea and be releasing a map. Check back!

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates!