UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Former Utica Comets Jacob Markstrom and Thatcher Demko each received votes for the NHL’s top goaltender award, the Vezina Trophy, Markstrom finishing second and Demko in a tie for seventh behind the New York Rangers Igor Shesterkin, who won the trophy for the first time in his career and the first Vezina for the Rangers organization since Henrik Lundqvist’s win in 2012.

Markstrom, who was with Utica for 34 games between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, had the best statistical season of his career in 2021-22. He set career highs in save percentage, goals-against average, and shutouts while leading the Calgary Flames to the playoffs and a first-round seven-game playoff series victory over the Dallas Stars. He finished second overall in voting behind Shesterkin with 14-second place votes and 11 third-place votes.

Demko, a long-tenured Comet who spent over 100 games in the organization over three seasons, got a single third-place vote, putting him into a tie with the Pittsburgh Penguins Tristen Jarry and the St. Louis Blue Ville Husso for seventh. He also had a career year after signing a new five-year contract with Vancouver last March, setting a career-best goals-against average and tying his career single-season marks in shutouts and save percentage.