HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The demolition of the Charlestown Mall began on June 1st, and work will continue throughout the summer, including asbestos removal. In a case like this where parts of the building burned down, workers can no longer go in and safely remove the asbestos, and the site has to be demolished as is.

“The people who do the demolition have all the asbestos training and we do constant dust suppression so everything is kept completely wet,” said Terry Kish, on-scene coordinator for U.S. EPA Region 2.

The team uses large units that send out a high-pressure mist to avoid generating dust. In addition to this, they collect air samples to verify that there are no asbestos emissions from the site. The EPA looks for other hazardous contaminants as well.

“We are aware of one area where there is PCB contamination we identified that and will be treated the rest of the debris but we’re always on the lookout for things that you can encounter in the process,” said Kisch.

The process is expected to be done by the fall.