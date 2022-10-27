SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park – a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species – a fact which police had to enforce.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, Saratoga Springs Police were contacted by the City of Saratoga Springs, reporting two ducks being taken from Congress Park by an individual caught on security camera. The footage also caught the individual’s vehicle and license plate number, which were used to quickly locate the individual.

When found, the individual who took the ducks said that he had researched whether or not he could, and found nothing to indicate that taking the waterfowl wasn’t legal. He was informed that the ducks are considered protected under New York State Environmental Conservation law, and asked to return them to the park unfarmed. The man was issued two tickets for unlawfully taking and possessing the ducks.

The American Black Duck is the one duck species currently protected by the DEC. The species frequently interbreed with the common mottled duck.