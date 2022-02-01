Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years: DOCCS

WOODBOURNE, N.Y. (WETM) – Eric Smith, nationally known for killing four-year-old Derrick Robie in Steuben County almost 30 years ago, has been released from prison.

According to the NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Smith was released on February 1 from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County.

In his last parole hearing, Smith said he said he would likely stay with his mother until he can find his own place. His mother, Tammy Smith’s, address is unknown. He then plans to either get an apartment or put a down payment on a house of his own and hopefully move in with his fiancee.

Left: Eric Smith/Right: Derrick Robie

At this time it is unknown if he will move back to Steuben County. According to former Steuben County District Attorney John Tunney, in Smith’s early parole hearings he expressed his wishes to return to Savona. However, according to a 2012 article in the Steuben Courier, Smith had changed his mind and said he would not want to return to Savona.

This comes two-and-a-half months after his original scheduled release date of November 17, 2021. He was granted parole in October after being in prison for nearly 28 years; however, his release was delayed for months because Smith hadn’t gotten an approved address, a requirement for parolees.

Smith made national headlines in 1993 when, at age 13, he lured 4-year-old Derrick Robie into the woods in Savona, beat him in the head with a rock, and sodomized him with a stick. He confessed to the murder a week later.

18 News has reached out to the DOCCS for more information. More details will be provided as they become available.