Exit agreement finalized for former SUNY Chancellor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras will be paid hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an exit agreement with the school system.

As part of the agreement, he will receive his base salary of $450,000 from now until January 16, 2023. He will then receive a tenured faculty position salary for 2023 of $186,000. This was part of the contract he signed when he became chancellor.

Malatras submitted his resignation in December amid controversial comments he made regarding the scandal surrounding former governor Andrew Cuomo.

The Board of Trustees has agreed to the settlement.