UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Community College’s (MVCC) Career Development Center has announced the ‘Exploring Careers in the Mohawk Valley’ event on Wednesday, May 18th.

The event is being held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Robert R. Jorgensen Center Fieldhouse on the Utica Campus and is open to high school students, their families, and those seeking a new career.

MVCC faculty & local industry leaders from business including Bassett Healthcare, Rome Health, the Central New York Psychiatric Center, Utica Police Department, Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, AmeriCU, Northland Communications, D’Arcangelo & Co.,LLP, Indium Corp., Wolfspeed, Giotto Enterprises, and WUTR and will be available to speak with people about the variety of great careers available right here in the Mohawk Valley.

You can see a full list of participating employers here. Anyone with further questions can contact the Career Development Center at 315-731-5847 or visit careerdevelopment@mvcc.edu.