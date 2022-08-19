CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The drought continues to get worse across western Massachusetts and this could impact when it comes to fall foliage.

The drought continues to get worse as of the last update on the drought monitor most of western Massachusetts is in a severe drought with an extreme drought for eastern areas of the state. This drought will be impacted when it comes to fall foliage which will include an earlier change in color, duller colors, and a shorter foliage season.

Trees that have been under stress during a prolonged period of time without water will have a more dull color when leaves turn and in some cases may not turn at all and the leaves will turn brown and just fall off and die.