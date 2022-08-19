BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Runners took off on the New England Run for the Fallen in Bernardston Friday morning to pay tribute to the fallen service members in the War on Terror.

This is the second year that the New England Run for the Fallen has taken place to honor all those who died as a result of serving from any circumstance during the War on Terror. Five runners will travel a total of 134 miles to Kittery, Maine.

Friday, they are set to cover 59 miles from Cushman Park in Bernardston to Antrim, New Hampshire. A small ceremony was held Friday morning at Cushman Park where the run director explained to 22News just how significant every mile is.

“By the time we get to Kittery, Maine on Sunday, we will have called out and honored 575 names of fallen soldiers going back to the attack on the USS Cole in 2000.” Brian Miller, Run Director, New England Run for the Fallen

These fallen soldiers are being remembered by specific Hero Markers set up along the route. Gold Star families of those heroes will stand by their hero’s marker and runners will stop at each and everyone to honor their sacrifice.

The 9/11 Ground Zero American flag was escorted by the Greenfield Police Department Friday and presented to Bernardston Deputy Fire Chief Grover who escorted the flag across to Cushman Park for a brief ceremony. The flag will travel with the runners of the New England Run For The Fallen.

(Bernardston Fire Department)

The runners will head out Saturday to cover an additional 59 miles to Candia, New Hampshire, and will finish Sunday with a 31-mile sprint to Fort McClary at Kittery Point.