TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd.

Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial investigation on the scene indicated the SUV went off the road and hit an embankment, causing it to partially flip over.

There was a total of six occupants in the vehicle, two adults and four children, all from Rome, NY. Their identities have not been released at this time but are being identified as the 28-year-old driver, a 42-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl, a one-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy, and a six-year-old boy.

The 3-year-old girl was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two adults and four children were transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for further medical care.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Criminal Bureau of Investigation Division, the Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bridgewater Ambulance, Otsego County Ambulance, West Winfield Ambulance and EMS, Edmeston Ambulance, Unadilla Forks Fire Department and Emergency Squad, Edwards Ambulance, West Edmeston Fire Department, West Winfield Fire Department, and the Otsego County Coroner all responded to the scene.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Eyewitness News will update you with any new information as it is released.