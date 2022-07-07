COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown has announced that it will be featuring several children’s glassblowing classes and free live demonstrations happening throughout the week of July 11th through the 17th.

In celebration of Fenimore’s summer exhibition ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’, the ‘Mobile Hotshop’ from the Corning Museum of Glass starts on Monday, July 11th, and will host free outdoor glassblowing every 45 minutes from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. They will feature exciting sessions including You Design It; We Make It! and Don’t Try This At Home.

Corning Museum of Glass

Children’s demonstrations will begin around 11:15 am on the front lawn of the museum. There are also daily tours scheduled including the “Beyond the Bench” which starts at 4:00 p.m., and the tour of the ‘Unmasking Venice’ exhibition, which will be given by Corning glass makers. Mobile Hotshop’s attendees will also receive a discount of $5.00 off the regular adult admission price to Fenimore Art Museum.

There is an entrance fee of $10 for museum members and $12 for non-members. But the museum offers free admission for ages 19 and under.

Visitors will also be able to view the permanent collections and six current exhibitions including Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water, Al Hirschfeld: Caricaturist to the Stars, North by Nuuk: Greenland After Rockwell Kent—Photographs by Denis Defibaugh and Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.

Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information or go directly to Eventbrite.com for tickets