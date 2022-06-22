UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – First Source Credit Union has announced that it will be hosting a ‘Community Heroes Night’ at the Utica Blue Sox on Tuesday, June 28th, and inviting local emergency service workers and volunteers, and other “heroes” to come to enjoy the game for free.

“First Source is proud to support our community heroes who give so much of themselves for others every day,” said Pamela Way, First Source Community Relations Supervisor. “This is a nice way for those who serve to feel recognized and enjoy a fun night out with their family.”

The event is free for anyone who works professionally or as a volunteer, including their families, as emergency fire & rescue personnel, in the armed forces, education, medical services, and law enforcement. Just make sure to bring your I.D. that shows your affiliation/qualifying place of employment.

There will be plenty of fun, contests, and games during the inning breaks and the Utica Fire Department will also be on-site for kids to have the opportunity to meet the Firefighters and view the trucks. Also, Retired U. S. Navy Senior Chief Michael J. Grogan will also throw out the first pitch, and local RN Amanda Aiello will sing the National Anthem.

For questions please contact, Pamela Way, First Source Community Relations Supervisor at 315-735-8571.