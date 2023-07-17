CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re planning a fishing trip along the New England coast this summer, officials are reminding people about the dangers of catching a certain type of puffer fish recently seen along the coast.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association have received an increased amount of reports of anglers catching Smooth Puffer Fish off the Rhode Island coast. While these types of puffer fish are more commonly found in southern waters, they can be seen along the New England coast.

The Smooth Puffer Fish is a serious threat to your health if they are not cleaned properly, due to the neurotoxins in the fish, The toxins can affect a human’s central nervous system and are deadlier than cyanide, according to the FDA. Currently, there are no known antidotes for these toxins.

The toxins can not be frozen or cooked out and are found in every organ of the Smooth Puffer Fish, including the skin. If you catch this fish, you are advised by the DEM to carefully take it off the hook and release it.

Credit: Rhode Island DEM

Smooth Puffer Fish are typically gray or olive-gray with silver sides and have prickly bellies. They typically inhabit inshore and near-shore areas near sand and muddy bottoms.

The DEM adds that catching a Northern Puffer Fish is safe for fishers because they are not poisonous. However, low-level toxins may be found in their skin, so make sure to thoroughly remove the skin and viscera before eating.