CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The combination of strong winds, warm temperatures [and dew point temperatures], and rainfall will lead to rapid snowmelt Thursday and Thursday night. Ice jam flooding is a concern as the ice breaks up and water levels rise. A Flood Watch is in effect from 10 AM Thursday until Friday evening.

Showers Thursday morning will give way to more steady rain in the afternoon that continues into the night. Temperatures will surge into the lower 50s ahead of a strong cold front. Rain will eventually change to light snow before daybreak on Friday but a period of ice is possible in between.

Light snow showers are possible Friday in the wake of the cold front. Otherwise, a cold and windy day with highs in the teens and 20s. High winds will continue on Saturday with gusts of 40-50 miles an hour possible. Snow showers are expected Saturday and a few bursts of heavy snow (snow squalls) are not out of the question.

The second half of the weekend is quiet and seasonable followed by another warmup at the start of next week.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates! For more, please like Chief Meteorologist Colleen Hurley on Facebook and Twitter.