UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Florida man who has been accused of raping a 4-year-old girl for 8-years, is now sitting in Oneida County jail.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the first report of sexual activity was made to the Child Advocacy Center on July 3rd of 2021. Through, the investigation that followed, it was learned that 46-year-old Gregory J. Taylor of Lakeland, FL had allegedly been sexually abusing a girl for 8-years long, from age 4 to age 12.

On February 17th, 2022, Taylor was indicted by the Oneida County Grand Jury and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 2nd, Taylor was found in Lakeland, FL, and taken into custody without incident.

On Friday, April 22nd, Taylor was arraigned and charged with the following:

Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child, (Class A-II Felony)

Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class D Felony)

Taylor is currently being held in the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, or $100,000 bond. Services have been offered on behalf of the child through the Child Advocacy Center.