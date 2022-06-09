UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Former local baseball stars Ryan Enos and Connor Hamilton were honored Wednesday by the College Sports Information Directors of America as the Academic All-Americans of the Year in NCAA Divisions II and III.

Enos, a graduate of Oriskany High School and Oswego State University, led the Lakers to a DIII playoff birth, batting .451, and was named to the d3baseball.com and American Baseball Coaches Association All-America First Teams. He finished his career as Oswego’s all-time leader in hits, at-bats, runs, doubles, and stolen bases, along with single-season records in RBI and doubles. Enos carried a perfect 4.0 GPA through all four years as a Health and Wellness and Business Administration major at Oswego, being named First Team Academic All-American four times before this year’s achievement.

Hamilton, who starred at Adirondack High School before signing to play at West Virginia before transferring to Slippery Rock, hit .400 on the year and was one of just three players on The Rocks’ roster to start all 51 games. He achieved a 3.91 GPA in his time at the school, higher than the Division II First Team Academic All-American average of 3.82, while graduating with a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

In the other two divisions of college baseball, Aaron Anderson of Liberty University was the Division I winner and Peyton Crispin of Oklahoma City University was the NAIA recipient.