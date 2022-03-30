FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that 57-year-old Patrick F. Morgan, the Frankfort teacher who was arrested for setting up a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School, has been charged.

On Monday, March 28th, the New York State Police in Herkimer arrested Patrick F. Morgan for the following:

(11) counts of Unlawful Surveillance (Class E Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Morgan was previously arrested on February 14th, 2022, by the Colonie Police Department for allegedly setting up a device, which was disguised as a phone charger in a co-ed single-person faculty bathroom. After the initial arrest, further investigation revealed additional victims in Herkimer County.

At this time, investigators believe that all victims have been notified, and there is nothing indicating any additional victims or charges in the future. There are no further impacts on any schools or businesses in the future.

All victims surrounding this case have been identified and wish to remain anonymous. Morgan has currently been released on his own recognizance.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with new information as it is released.