(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The temperature will top out around 40 degrees again Thursday through Saturday; about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Thursday will start with some scattered rain and wet snow showers giving way to all snow showers in the afternoon. Sudden bursts of heavy snow are possible (snow squalls) and could cause visibility to drop to zero for a time.

Friday starts as a quiet day with some sunshine followed by a chance for a few spotty showers during the afternoon and evening; either rain or wet snow depending on your elevation. A few scattered rain and snow showers are also possible on Saturday.

A blast of cold air is expected for Sunday which will leave highs only in the teens on Sunday and Monday; 20s on Tuesday then back near 40° again by next Wednesday.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates! For more, please like Chief Meteorologist Colleen Hurley on Facebook and Twitter.