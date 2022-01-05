Funding coming to NY farms to adapt to climate change

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – As the effects of climate change grow more drastic around the world, Governor Hochul is outlining a plan to help local farms adapt and change their operations to address “extreme weather events”.

Through a fund called the Climate Resilient Farming Program, Hochul plans to provide money to 200 farms in New York to help them reduce “their operational impact on the environment and addressing the impacts of extreme weather events resulting from climate change.”

Hochul said the CRF grant program has been “oversubscribed during its last two rounds by approximately 50 percent.”

But the farms receiving help are only 200 out of New York State’s 33,400 farms, according to Hochul.

Her outline described the plan as helping farms reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural processes and supporting farm and community “resiliency measures.” The plans were determined through research that was funded by the CRF budget and Cornell University.

Hochul’s full agenda in her 2022 State of the State Address can be read here.