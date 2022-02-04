Gov. Hochul speaks to deploying Fort Drum soldiers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Deploying soldiers were addressed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday.

On February 4, via a videoconference, Governor Hochul spoke with deploying Soldiers from Fort Drum to thank them for their service before they depart for Europe.

During the videoconference, Governor Hochul expressed that the efforts these soldiers are doing is an act of patriotism.

“There is something so powerful knowing that you are willing to drop everything and respond to that call when the country needs you,” Gov. Hochul said. “I am so grateful and humbled to have a chance to speak with you.”

“We will pray for your safe return, and know that your families are well taken care of. You are all part of a great family at Fort Drum,” the Governor added.

Governor Hochul was scheduled to visit Fort Drum in person on February 4, but the trip was canceled due to inclement weather.

“The Governor really wanted to be here in person to show her appreciation,” 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commander MajorGeneral Milford H. Beagle Jr., said to the soldier. “This was important to her, and it always means a lot when they can see the Soldiers and family members and personally talk with them.”

This deployment was first announced on February 2 by Fort Drum Public Affairs. Approximately 200 soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum will be deployed to Europe and stationed in Poland, Germany, and Romania in the upcoming term.

Watch Governor Hochul’s full address to Fort Drum soldiers in the player above.