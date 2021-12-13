Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community.” 

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 249,793
  • Total Positive – 11,577
  • Percent Positive – 4.63%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,574 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 451
  • Patients in ICU – 693 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 388 (+9)
  • Total Discharges – 220,194 (+484)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,135
    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.   
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784
    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.   
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 31,298,772
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,716 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 863,384
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGIONDec. 9Dec. 10Dec. 11
Capital Region63.9363.5861.72
Central New York69.1968.4664.96
Finger Lakes72.6867.4865.68
Long Island60.7464.2464.90
Mid-Hudson43.6345.5645.78
Mohawk Valley80.5780.8677.21
New York City31.4334.1237.03
North Country69.3969.1568.64
Southern Tier78.4481.9085.42
Western New York77.6873.2170.64
Statewide49.8151.1351.9

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionThursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021
Capital Region6.73%6.60%6.54%
Central New York7.71%7.49%7.45%
Finger Lakes9.12%8.73%8.54%
Long Island6.20%6.34%6.49%
Mid-Hudson4.57%4.53%4.55%
Mohawk Valley8.21%8.06%7.77%
New York City2.52%2.56%2.70%
North Country7.67%7.73%7.76%
Southern Tier6.03%6.03%6.25%
Western New York10.19%9.88%9.53%
Statewide4.66%4.58%4.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCThursday, December 9, 2021Friday, December 10, 2021Saturday, December 11, 2021
Bronx2.59%2.49%2.54%
Kings2.47%2.47%2.59%
New York1.77%1.95%2.13%
Queens3.01%3.01%3.13%
Richmond4.16%4.13%4.45%

Yesterday, 11,577 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,826,302. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 34*  
Albany36,401113–  
Allegany6,50334–  
Broome30,0871501  
Cattaraugus10,75540–  
Cayuga10,37045–  
Chautauqua16,24464–  
Chemung13,77369–  
Chenango6,04832–  
Clinton8,74670–  
Columbia6,19239–  
Cortland6,50137–  
Delaware4,91223–  
Dutchess39,719158–  
Erie133,442508–  
Essex3,24828–  
Franklin5,91026–  
Fulton8,40140–  
Genesee9,34953–  
Greene5,27813–  
Hamilton5576–  
Herkimer9,04837–  
Jefferson12,32473–  
Lewis4,48827–  
Livingston7,79737–  
Madison8,02658–  
Monroe103,793393–  
Montgomery7,71528–  
Nassau235,8249432
Niagara30,989163–  
NYC1,166,5614,29322
Oneida35,3091272  
Onondaga63,178243–  
Ontario12,72073–  
Orange65,072255–  
Orleans6,02633–  
Oswego15,34885–  
Otsego5,94834–  
Putnam13,77258–  
Rensselaer18,819116–  
Rockland56,85699–  
Saratoga26,876163–  
Schenectady20,53380–  
Schoharie3,02820–  
Schuyler2,13717–  
Seneca3,56316–  
St. Lawrence14,01166–  
Steuben13,64981–  
Suffolk267,6521,2274  
Sullivan10,32145–  
Tioga6,91134–  
Tompkins8,3773192
Ulster20,157115–  
Warren8,00466–  
Washington7,38845–  
Wayne11,21971–  
Westchester152,5064591  
Wyoming5,75716–  
Yates2,16414–  
Grand Total2,826,30211,57734

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Chautauqua4
Dutchess1
Erie8
Essex1
Fulton1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings4
Livingston1
Madison1
Manhattan2
Monroe4
Nassau2
Niagara2
Onondaga1
Ontario3
Orange3
Orleans2
Queens4
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Warren1
Washington1
Westchester2

Yesterday, 21,047 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,365 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region811,164868
Central New York621,527332
Finger Lakes825,378528
Long Island2,039,0611,587
Mid-Hudson1,591,8241,415
Mohawk Valley312,373162
New York City7,358,36814,142
North Country290,420193
Southern Tier419,959981
Western New York907,575839
Statewide15,177,64921,047

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region734,7221,191
Central New York572,4901,054
Finger Lakes759,6881,604
Long Island1,813,2131,957
Mid-Hudson1,395,5501,975
Mohawk Valley288,321291
New York City6,532,77510,177
North Country260,642328
Southern Tier384,656678
Western New York826,8012,110
Statewide13,568,85821,365

