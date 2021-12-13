Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 249,793

Total Positive – 11,577

Percent Positive – 4.63%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,574 (-29)

Patients Newly Admitted – 451

Patients in ICU – 693 (+5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 388 (+9)

Total Discharges – 220,194 (+484)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,135

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. Total vaccine doses administered – 31,298,772

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,716

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 863,384

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Dec. 9 Dec. 10 Dec. 11 Capital Region 63.93 63.58 61.72 Central New York 69.19 68.46 64.96 Finger Lakes 72.68 67.48 65.68 Long Island 60.74 64.24 64.90 Mid-Hudson 43.63 45.56 45.78 Mohawk Valley 80.57 80.86 77.21 New York City 31.43 34.12 37.03 North Country 69.39 69.15 68.64 Southern Tier 78.44 81.90 85.42 Western New York 77.68 73.21 70.64 Statewide 49.81 51.13 51.9

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 9, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Capital Region 6.73% 6.60% 6.54% Central New York 7.71% 7.49% 7.45% Finger Lakes 9.12% 8.73% 8.54% Long Island 6.20% 6.34% 6.49% Mid-Hudson 4.57% 4.53% 4.55% Mohawk Valley 8.21% 8.06% 7.77% New York City 2.52% 2.56% 2.70% North Country 7.67% 7.73% 7.76% Southern Tier 6.03% 6.03% 6.25% Western New York 10.19% 9.88% 9.53% Statewide 4.66% 4.58% 4.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 9, 2021 Friday, December 10, 2021 Saturday, December 11, 2021 Bronx 2.59% 2.49% 2.54% Kings 2.47% 2.47% 2.59% New York 1.77% 1.95% 2.13% Queens 3.01% 3.01% 3.13% Richmond 4.16% 4.13% 4.45%

Yesterday, 11,577 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,826,302. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 34* Albany 36,401 113 – Allegany 6,503 34 – Broome 30,087 150 1 Cattaraugus 10,755 40 – Cayuga 10,370 45 – Chautauqua 16,244 64 – Chemung 13,773 69 – Chenango 6,048 32 – Clinton 8,746 70 – Columbia 6,192 39 – Cortland 6,501 37 – Delaware 4,912 23 – Dutchess 39,719 158 – Erie 133,442 508 – Essex 3,248 28 – Franklin 5,910 26 – Fulton 8,401 40 – Genesee 9,349 53 – Greene 5,278 13 – Hamilton 557 6 – Herkimer 9,048 37 – Jefferson 12,324 73 – Lewis 4,488 27 – Livingston 7,797 37 – Madison 8,026 58 – Monroe 103,793 393 – Montgomery 7,715 28 – Nassau 235,824 943 2 Niagara 30,989 163 – NYC 1,166,561 4,293 22 Oneida 35,309 127 2 Onondaga 63,178 243 – Ontario 12,720 73 – Orange 65,072 255 – Orleans 6,026 33 – Oswego 15,348 85 – Otsego 5,948 34 – Putnam 13,772 58 – Rensselaer 18,819 116 – Rockland 56,856 99 – Saratoga 26,876 163 – Schenectady 20,533 80 – Schoharie 3,028 20 – Schuyler 2,137 17 – Seneca 3,563 16 – St. Lawrence 14,011 66 – Steuben 13,649 81 – Suffolk 267,652 1,227 4 Sullivan 10,321 45 – Tioga 6,911 34 – Tompkins 8,377 319 2 Ulster 20,157 115 – Warren 8,004 66 – Washington 7,388 45 – Wayne 11,219 71 – Westchester 152,506 459 1 Wyoming 5,757 16 – Yates 2,164 14 – Grand Total 2,826,302 11,577 34

Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 2 Chautauqua 4 Dutchess 1 Erie 8 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 4 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 4 Nassau 2 Niagara 2 Onondaga 1 Ontario 3 Orange 3 Orleans 2 Queens 4 Saratoga 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Washington 1 Westchester 2

Yesterday, 21,047 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,365 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 811,164 868 Central New York 621,527 332 Finger Lakes 825,378 528 Long Island 2,039,061 1,587 Mid-Hudson 1,591,824 1,415 Mohawk Valley 312,373 162 New York City 7,358,368 14,142 North Country 290,420 193 Southern Tier 419,959 981 Western New York 907,575 839 Statewide 15,177,649 21,047

People with complete vaccine series: