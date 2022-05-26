ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that recently convicted Hakim Muhammad, from the July 2021 Barbershop murder of Lemeke Pittman that took place in Utica, has now allegedly assaulted an Oneida County Correctional Officer on May 25th.

According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, 20-year-old Hakim Muhammad who was just sentenced to 25-years to life last week, allegedly punched a correctional officer multiple times in the face and head, resulting in them being transferred to the Oneida Hospital and requiring treatment for non-life-threatening head injuries.

Investigators say the case is still ongoing. Eyewitness News will update this story with more information as it is released.