CLINTON, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Hamilton College has announced that the National Science Foundation has awarded one of its associate professors a major grant for the research and development of new pharmaceuticals.

Associate Professor of Chemistry Max Majireck and his team of students have been awarded $247,000 to develop new types of reagents and materials that are used in chemical reactions that include the synthesis of pharmaceuticals. In September of 2021, Majireck’s team published findings on a unique class of molecules called N-quaternized ketene N,O-acetals, which historically have been too unstable to isolate, preventing their use as a chemical reagent.

But, Majireck’s work has recently found a way of synthesizing stable forms of these molecules. With the $247K grant, they now hope to develop them as reagents for the synthesis of biologically active molecules, allowing their use in a wider variety of valuable chemical processes.

Additionally, the funding will also support the development of research-based coursework and recruiting and training of underrepresented students for scientific careers.