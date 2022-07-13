UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The area’s longest-running summertime celebration is back through this Sunday at the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute (MWPAI), with the Sidewalk Art Show kicking off earlier this morning.

The annual six-day event features art from around the Mohawk Valley – giving artists the opportunity to show off their work, and potentially win a prize at the end of the week.

All types of art are accepted, and this year’s display features photography, paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and more.

“We have live performances every night at 7 PM, the Sidewalk Show is open every morning at 10 AM, and we’re here Tuesday through Sunday,” said Bob Mortis – Director of Performing Arts, Munson Williams.

“It’s really the institute’s opportunity to reach out into the community and embrace the talent from our regional artists and celebrate that by sharing all of that terrific talent for a week here in the summer.”

He continued, “People can vote on their favorite pieces in the collection to win awards at the end of the week.”

The next six days will also feature several other family-friendly activities, so be sure to stop by the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute to check it out.