Highest-rated museums in New York

BOSTON (WWLP) - Starting January 1st, the price of eggs in the Commonwealth could skyrocket and the state's supply could dwindle if lawmakers don't reach an agreement on one particular bill.

The legislature has gone back and forth for months now on the state's regulations around egg laying hens. Under the bill approved by both the House and Senate, which was later put on the statewide ballot, egg laying hens are required to have at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird.