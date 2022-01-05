Hochul proposes to rebuild Wadsworth Center in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul gave her State of the State address on Wednesday outlining her proposals for her legislative agenda in 2022. One of Hochul’s proposals is investing in New York’s communities, including investing in health and clean tech research infrastructure.

Hochul said the health and energy technology sectors deliver technological breakthroughs, strong economic foundations and good-paying jobs for regions and communities. She said New York is well-positioned to capitalize and invest in these industries.

Rebuild Wadsworth Center in Albany

Hochul is proposing to rebuild the Wadsworth Center in Albany. The center is a public health research laboratory of the New York State Department of Health (DOH). The center played a role in helping New York battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor said the state is supporting the rebuilding of this center, ensuring that the DOH facilities can prepare to fight future public health challenges on behalf of New Yorkers. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York is currently updating the plans to reflect lessons learned from the pandemic.

Create Battery Research and Manufacturing Center at Binghamton University

Hochul wants to establish BATTERY-NY, a Technology Development and Manufacturing Center at Binghamton University. The center would support the Southern Tier economy by developing the advanced manufacturing of batteries for clean energy technologies that will transform the transportation, military, and energy sectors. The center would also establish manufacturing infrastructure to support multiple industries and their supply chains.

The center would be led by Binghamton University’s Distinguished Professor M. Stanley Whittingham, in partnership with a Chief Operating Officer from the battery industry and New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST).

Develop AI industry through Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Stony Brook University partnership

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Stony Brook University are partnering to launch an initiative that combines neuroscience and artificial intelligence to form a field called Neuro AI. The initiative develops machine learning advances with new insights into brain functions.

An investment by the state, with funds from the Transformative Investment Program, could provide as much as $250 million in private and federal dollars and support new technology spinoff companies in the region.

Expand the Masonic Medical Research Institute Laboratory in East Utica

Hochul proposes a new 32,000-square-foot laboratory facility connecting to the current lab space on the Masonic Medical Research Institute campus in East Utica. The expansion would double the research life sciences laboratory and establish a biomedical incubator to accelerate commercialization of basic research.

The project will improve research for advancements in areas such as heart disease, diabetes, and autism. The expansion would also benefit cardiac care at the Mohawk Valley Health System campus, as well as for the surrounding area in general.

More proposals, as well as Hochul’s full State of the State address, can be found on the NEWS10 website.