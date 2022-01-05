Hochul proposes two-term limit for Governor, Lt. Gov., AG, Comptroller

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul outlined plans during the State of the State to impose term limits on all four statewide officials in the Empire state.

Hochul’s proposal would require a State Constitutional amendment that would limit all four of the statewide elected officials to two consecutive four-year terms in their respective offices.

“It’s getting harder and harder for people to believe in their elected leaders at all levels of government,” said Hochul. “For government to work, those of us in power can not continue to cling to it.”

The proposal would also prohibit all statewide public officials from seeking any work to supplement their income upon being elected.

“Our only job should be to serve the people of New York.”

An exception would be to an academic position approved by a state ethics board.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” said Hochul. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Other highlights of the Governor’s push for state-wide transparency includes replacing the Joint Commission

on Public Ethics with a rotating board of five members made up of the 15 state-accredited law school deans or their designees.

“It’s no secret that recent events have called into question the effectiveness of the Joint Commission

on Public Ethics,” said Hochul in a nod to the recent investigation into her predecessor Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In December JCOPE voted for a resolution ordering former Governor Cuomo to hand over the amount of money he was paid for his book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” to the New York State Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s Office will then decide where that money will go.