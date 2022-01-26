Hochul speaks at the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns meeting

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, January 26 at 10:15 a.m., Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at the first meeting of the new Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. The meeting took place at the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) in East Greenbush.

The task force was made to confront the issue of illegal guns being on the streets of New York causing an increase in crime and violence across the State. Law enforcement officials from multiple regions will be working together to tackle the issue of illegal guns.

“What we have to focus on is real time gathering of intelligence,” Hochul said at a press briefing ahead of the meeting. She said New York has “porous” borders, and the problem is coming from out-of-state guns.

“We’ve added more money to increase our gun crime tracing,” Hochul explained, adding she will be putting money toward monitoring social media for people looking to traffic illegal firearms.

The first meeting of the task force comes in the wake of the deaths of two NYC police officers who were shot last week while responding to a domestic incident. Governor Hochul said the state is still reeling over the loss.

“Two young men who had their entire lives ahead of them, and their family, one with a new spouse,” Hochul said, “and that was all shattered with a gun that was traced back to Baltimore originating in 2017, and that is what we are talking about here today.”

According to the New York State Police’s Criminal Gun Clearinghouse, a total of 1,074 illegal guns were recovered last year.