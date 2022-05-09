FLOYD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Holland Patent man has been arrested and charged with a felony after choking a woman until she was unconscious during a fight on May 9th.

Around 6:30 am on Monday, officers arrived at a residence on Asher Drive in the Town of Floyd for a verbal dispute. During the investigation, it was learned that 28-year-old Joshua M. Williams of Holland Patent allegedly and a female victim were fighting when he allegedly choked her until she was unconscious. The woman was then transported to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Joshua M. Williams was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Criminal Obstruction of breathing in the Second Degree (Class D Felony)

Assault in the Third Degree, (Class M Misdemeanor)

Williams was transported to Oneida County CAP Court and is currently being held for his arraignment. An Order of Protection has been issued on behalf of the victim.