CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With temperatures getting into the 70s and 80s this week, it feels like summer has finally arrived, or has it? The official start of summer isn’t until Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 and our average temperatures for this time of the year are in the mid to upper 60s.

The reason why we are seeing such abnormally high temperatures is because of a pattern in our upper atmosphere that is locking everything into place, a rex block. This consists of a high pressure system to the north of a low, creating a figure 8 flow that keeps it in place for days to over a week. The warmer temperatures are certainly always welcome here in CNY, especially after our normally prolonged and very cold winters. Though is there still a chance to see snow in May? We’ll break it down.

May can still see swings in temperature (mainly at night) that get into the lower 30s and we have already seen 2 nights this month where it was cold enough to see snow. Although this is mainly a nighttime event, there have been times when we have seen snow during the day in the middle of May, such as the infamous 2020 cold snap that left us in the 40s and low 50s for most of the first two weeks of May with nights mainly in the 20s and 30s.

Of the past 16 years from 2007 to 2022, 14 out of the 16 Mays had a night where it was cold enough to see snow. These were mainly early May events, however. With all of this in mind, it’s safe to say that snow in May is likely as a nighttime event early on in the month, though it’s unlikely for this year because of the rex block keeping our weather sunny, dry, and warm.