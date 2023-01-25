NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WWLP) – A popular tourist destination is scheduled to open after being delayed due to the warm weather.

Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will open at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27th. It is an interactive outdoor experience featuring ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

New this year will be an ice bar called the Poplar Pub that offers winter-themed alcoholic drinks, including 2 signature beers, the Glacier Blonde, in partnership with Twin Barns Brewing, and the Winter Whirl Ale, brewed by Woodstock Inn Brewery.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in New Hampshire,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Mother Nature has thrown us a few challenges this season, which delayed our opening. While winter doesn’t always come on our schedule, it always comes eventually.”

Photo courtesy: Melissa Smuzynski at icecastles.com

This will be the 10th year the winter attraction has been in New Hampshire Ice Castles are also located in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, and Utah.