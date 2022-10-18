LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice Castles is set to raise millions of pounds of ice or more in Lake George once again this winter. A kingdom of cold will be built for visitors to enjoy at Charles R. Wood Park again for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday, Ice Castles confirmed that Lake George would be one of five locations across the U.S. where its staff would grow ice into a season-long attraction. According to the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, the plan is for it to open in early January, in time to sync up with the kickoff of the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games at Gore Mountain in North Creek. Last winter’s castle opened on January 23.

This year’s castle is aiming to get bigger and better than ever. Last year’s castle involved a weeks-long process of growing thousands of icicles, using 25 million pounds of ice. This year, Warren County is upgrading the water lines leading to Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, so more water can run in for castle use.

This year’s castle is set to use that space by opening up a nighttime lighted walk, as well as a full-service ice bar. The castle includes a throne, slide, and many photo spots along the way. Tickets go on sale through Ice Castles on Nov. 28.

Lake George’s castle will be one of five this year. Others include locations in Midway, Utah; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; New Brighton, Minnesota; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire. Last year, Lake George’s castle closed in February, after struggling against warm weather in the latter weeks of winter.