HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Herkimer County, taking effect from 8 pm Wednesday, March 23rd until noon on Thursday, March 24th.

A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected with freezing rain as well. Ice accumulations are likely to reach around a tenth of an inch, with up to a quarter of an inch possible over the southern Adirondacks.

Most areas outside of the Adirondacks will see rain showers. Very light snow accumulations are also possible over the Adirondacks. Untreated surfaces will become icy and slippery. Travel could be difficult, with the best chance for icing on untreated surfaces during the early morning hours on Thursday.