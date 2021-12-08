Judge OKs hearing to reconsider NYC’s vaccine mandate for city workers

NEW YORK — A New York Supreme Court justice granted a hearing that could lead to a restraining order against New York City’s vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The mandate currently encompasses all employees of the city, including firefighters and police officers.

According to documents filed Tuesday, the hearing — granted by Judge Frank Nervo — will determine whether a temporary restraining order on the mandate is warranted.

A spokeswoman for the mayor emphatically refuted a tweet from someone who claimed the mandate had been temporarily blocked.

“The Judge has not come to a decision, and won’t until the argument date,” she tweeted.

City officials listed in the complaint include Mayor Bill de Blasio, Health Commissioner Dave Chockshi, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, the city and the city’s Board of Health. Officials are tasked with arguing in favor of the mandate’s continued enforcement and have until Dec. 13 to respond to Nervo’s filin.

The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The hearing does not concern the city’s vaccine mandate for private sector workers.

PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD, the Police Benevolent Association and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office for comment.